A Bracebridge resident has been named one of Ontario’s top volunteers.

On Sept. 28, the province announced they’re recognizing 20 volunteers and volunteer organizations with the June Callwood Outstanding Achievement Award for Volunteerism for their contributions to their communities and province.

According to provincial officials, Janice Hummel has been a volunteer in her community for over four decades and has taken on jobs whether they’re big or small, including visiting isolated community members, delivering meals, or working with young people.

They cited her work with the Manna Food Bank in Bracebridge and the area’s Salvation Army as a demonstration her “awareness of, and commitment to, the most vulnerable in her community.” Hummel also works with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 161 in Bracebridge supporting veterans and young people. “Her mentorship work with the cadet program has provided youth in her community with an opportunity to build self-confidence, learn in a structured environment and receive support from positive role models,” the provincial officials say. Hummel also spends time working with Muskoka Victim Services providing support to people in urgent and crisis situations.

Hummel was one of 15 winners in the Outstanding Volunteer category.

“Thank you to Janice Hummel for everything you do to support the most vulnerable and empower youth in Parry Sound-Muskoka,” Graydon Smith, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka, wrote on social media.