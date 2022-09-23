A Huntsville business has been ordered to pay $32,500 for violating the Ontario Fire Code.

The Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department says the Red Maple Inn and its director each pleaded guilty to six counts of fire code violations at a Bracebridge court this week. The corporation that owns the hotel was fined $25,000, with the director fined $7,500.

Fire officials investigated the property in February, after getting a complaint. They say the department found “a number of serious contraventions” of the fire code during the inspection, and filed charges.

Officials say the hotel’s owner has since brought the building up to standard with the code.