Hunting season is now underway, and police are reminding residents that some gunshots are okay.

Along with hunting, police say target shooting and skeet shooting are also lawful activities, and discharging firearms are no cause for alarm, provided it’s done in a safe manner.

If you’re going into areas where people might be hunting, officials say to stay visible and wear brightly coloured clothing. Dogs should also be marked with something in bright colours, or with a bell attached to their collar.

Police add that caution is especially important at dawn or dusk, when colours such as red and green can appear brown.