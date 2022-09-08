One woman is in custody after allegedly breaking into the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Gravenhurst.

Bracebridge OPP says they were called to the restaurant on Winewood Ave. around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday by its owner, who noticed a broken window.

Police say they arrested a 35-year-old from Gravenhurst after identifying her on early-morning surveillance footage. They add that nothing was stolen, but a second culprit is still at large.

The accused will appear in court on Oct. 25.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.