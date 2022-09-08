Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsOne arrested, one at large for break-and-enter at Gravenhurst KFC
FeaturedNews

One arrested, one at large for break-and-enter at Gravenhurst KFC

By Martin Halek
Richard Coffin
Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd.

One woman is in custody after allegedly breaking into the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Gravenhurst.

Bracebridge OPP says they were called to the restaurant on Winewood Ave. around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday by its owner, who noticed a broken window.

Police say they arrested a 35-year-old from Gravenhurst after identifying her on early-morning surveillance footage. They add that nothing was stolen, but a second culprit is still at large.

The accused will appear in court on Oct. 25.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News