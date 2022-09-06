Steve Elliot with the Muskoka Lakes Snowtrail Association is hopeful a new agreement with the District of Muskoka will be a boost to the organization’s volunteer base.

The club’s president says they have reached a short-term land-use agreement with the district that will allow them to set up a base of operations on a property in Glen Orchard. Elliot explains it will allow them to store all of their equipment in one stop, as opposed to having it scattered throughout Bala and the surrounding area. “The ability to have it all in one location is critical,” he says.

Elliot explains the land is close to the Glen Orchard General Store on Muskoka Rd. 169.

While the agreement is short-term, Elliot believes the agreement will continue “well into the future.”

“We’ve been working on this for a couple of years with the District of Muskoka,” he goes on to say, adding he credits them for seeing the value snowmobiling brings to the area.

Elliot believes now having a piece of property to call their own will cause a snowball effect in terms of volunteers and donations. He points out that while the club does get money from people buying trail permits, it’s used for equipment, not the ongoing maintenance of the trails like clearing trees and repairing small bridges. “It’s critical for us to get donations to help with that,” he says.

Elliot says the club is also always in need of volunteers.

He asks anyone interested in volunteering or donating to reach out to the club through Facebook.