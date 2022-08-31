A collection of local artists is helping Hospice Huntsville keep its doors open.

Over the past year, the Huntsville Art Society (HAS) has displayed a rotation of artwork from its member artists at the Algonquin Grace residential hospice. This weekend, the artists are selling their work in one fell swoop to benefit the non-profit.

“It’s been really lovely to see all the different art [and] feature our local artists. They came up with the idea for this fundraiser. They will have 30 artists, who have painted a square foot canvas, so a 12 by 12, 90 paintings in total,” says Rebecca Ellerson, Executive Director of Hospice Huntsville. “And they are selling these paintings, with half the proceeds going to the artists who create them, and the other half coming to Hospice Huntsville.”

The Square Foot North Fundraiser takes place Sept. 2 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sept. 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Huntsville’s Algonquin Theatre. Each square-foot piece is set at $300.

With 30 different artists from the area, Ellerson says there’s quite a variety on offer.

“They’re largely based in Muskoka, but some a little bit outside the Huntsville area,” says Ellerson. “Lots of naturescapes, all different sorts of painting styles, beautiful stuff.”

According to Ellerson, the money goes towards the 60 per cent of their operating budget that isn’t covered by the provincial government.

“Proceeds will help us support the ongoing cost of running all of our programs,” says Ellerson. “We operate residential hospice beds, we have visiting hospice services in the community, as well as grief and bereavement programs. All of these programs are offered free of charge to anyone in our community.”

To see what’s on offer this weekend, visit the Huntsville Art Society on Facebook.