Police are investigating a fatal crash involving an ATV and a car in McMurrich – Monteith over the weekend.

The OPP says officers and EMS responded to the collision Saturday just after 1 PM on East Bear Lake Road.

According to police, two people were on the ATV with the driver pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger taken to hospital with serious injuries. OPP says the operator and passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the collision.

OPP say they are investigating the incident with their Technical Collision Investigator and reconstructionist, as well as assistance from the Office of the Chief Corner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.