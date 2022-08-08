- Advertisement -

Masks won’t be mandatory when school starts in Ontario in September.

In a statement to the Vista Radio National Newsroom, provincial officials say, based on the advice of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, most health and safety requirements remain unchanged from the end of the 2021-22 school year.

That includes the voluntary use of masks.

Ontario Minister of Health Stephen Lecce says the province has taken action by deploying over 100,000 standalone HEPA filter units to classrooms and learning spaces, enhanced cleaning, and continued access to rapid antigen tests.

Officials say leading medical experts including the Children’s Health Coalition and Medical Officers of Health were consulted in creating the plan to return to school.