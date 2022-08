- Advertisement -

A missing body was recovered from Baxter Lake in Georgian Bay Township on Sunday morning.

Provincial Constable David Hobson says the yet-to-be-named 67-year-old man was reported missing around 8:20 PM on Aug. 6.

The search for the missing man included the OPP’s Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team, Aviation Unit, Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, and the Southern Georgian Bay’s Marine Unit.

Hobson says no foul play is suspected.