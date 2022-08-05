- Advertisement -

Rick Brooks says the Kiwanis Club of Huntsville’s annual Christmas in July Food Drive “just keeps getting bigger and bigger.”

This year, they raised $5,200 and brought in 4,700 lbs. of food which will be donated to the Huntsville Salvation Army.

“It’s humbling seeing how much we were able to create just out of a couple of days of asking people if you can give, give from the heart,” Brooks says.

“The results are even more amazing when you consider the economic conditions and the tempered expectations that we had going into this drive, to exceed our previous year’s totals in food was simply awesome,” he continues. “This continues to remind us just how giving the residents of Huntsville and the area are.”

Brooks explains volunteers with the club “invaded” the Metro, FreshCo Cann & Chaffey, and Bullock’s Your Independent Grocer for the 18 hour event. “We would be lost without them,” Brooks says of the volunteers and other community partners.

Brooks adds the event has continued to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the difficulties so many are going through. “This is a huge win for the Salvation Army and the residents of Muskoka that use the foodbank in Huntsville,” Brooks says.

The next fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Huntsville is Project Porchlight in December.