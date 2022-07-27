- Advertisement -

Coun. Mark Quemby has been appointed by his council colleagues as Bracebridge’s representative on District of Muskoka council.

He was appointed during a special council meeting on July 27.

He joins Mayor Rick Maloney and Coun. Steve Clement and Don Smith as the town’s representatives at the district table. Quemby will serve in his new role until October when the next municipal election is held.

The seat was vacated by former Mayor Graydon Smith, who was elected as the new MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka in June. It follows Rick Maloney being appointed as mayor to replace Smith who, on top of vacating his district council seat, resigned as mayor following the provincial election results being certified.

“I’m looking forward to working hard for the constituents of Bracebridge at the District of Muskoka council table, which is under the steady leadership of Chair [John] Klinck,” Quemby said in a prepared statement after taking his oath of office.

He thanked his council colleagues, family, town staff, and the staff at his family’s business Qumeby Electric who “pick up the slack” when he has to attend to his duties as a councillor.

“Working as a councillor means contributing a lot of time over the past 12 years, but at the same time it’s extremely rewarding as I look back at the accomplishments over those years and the struggles we’ve been able to navigate as a group,” continued Quemby.

“It’s important to move the business of the town of Bracebridge forward this year,” Quemby finishes.

Quemby has served as the alternate district councillor for the current term of council, so a new alternate was named. Coun. Archie Buie, who wasn’t able to attend the special council meeting, was chosen by his council colleagues.

With Quemby’s ascension to district council, his seat around the Bracebridge council table as councillor for Monck/Muskoka Ward is now vacant. Being that it’s within 90 days of the Oct. 24 municipal election, council decided to not fill his seat for the remainder of the current term. Under the Municipal Act, council doesn’t need to fill a vacancy if it’s within 90 days of the next election.