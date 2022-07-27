- Advertisement -

The sound of fireworks being set off can often be heard during long weekends in Muskoka. The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Humaine Society warn the practice is not an enjoyable one for pets.

“It’s important to keep in mind, that fireworks are a completely foreign experience for animals,” says Jane McCamus, Manager for Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre. “Fireworks come without warning and can be very scary as a result. You can’t control how your neighbours choose to celebrate their holiday, but you can take steps to help ease your animal’s anxiety and ensure they have a safe and relaxing holiday, too.”

Officials with the SPCA suggest keeping pets inside if you know ahead of time a fireworks display is happening. They explain that startled pets will look for a place to hide.

They add to make sure your pet is wearing a properly fitted collar as well as identification tags and are also recommending getting your pet microchipped.

Whether you know ahead of time or not that fireworks will be set off, the officials suggest creating a safe area in your home for your pet, like a crate or den-like enclosure in a quiet area. They add to make sure the place is dark as well, so use a blanket or curtain to block out the flashing lights caused by the fireworks.

Once the fireworks start, turn on your television or play music to help drown out the noise.

Officials say one of the most important things you can do is to stay calm. If you stay even-keeled, it will help your pet realize there is no danger.

They add that even if your pet doesn’t show signs of distress, don’t bring them outside to watch the fireworks display. They explain that dogs, especially, are “far more sensitive” to the sounds and smells produced by fireworks, so they will likely be happier inside rather than outside.