Community Living Huntsville has partnered with Sandhill Nursery for an art auction.

The nursery’s artist-in-residence Kristyn Watterworth of KryArt Studio, along with community members, have created Wesley. It’s a 3′ by 4′ canvas painting. It will be auctioned off online to support Community Living’s transitional housing initiative.

While Watterworth handled the foreground, Blake Hayden, Keith North-Peigan, and Brenda Woods made the “colourful background,” according to officials with Community Living.

“We are so excited that Sandhill Nursery owners Tim and Melissa Cantelon came up with such a creative way to support inclusion in their community, and that they welcomed people we support to collaborate in an exciting and meaningful way,” says Jennifer Jerrett, Community Engagement Specialist for Community Living. “We are also grateful to Kristyn Watterworth for leading such a fun and engaging paint session, so everyone could explore different painting techniques, and then work together to create the piece.”

The painting is on display at Sandhill Nursery as part of its Lost in the Woods open-air art tour. The nursery is located at 1686 Aspdin Rd. in Huntsville.

Bidding for the painting is already underway on a website set up by Community Living. It will continue until Sept. 5 at 8 PM.

“Funds raised through this collaboration will support our new transitional housing initiative to provide apartments and housing-related skills-building programs and services to people we support, who have experienced periodic or chronic homelessness, so they can successfully transition into permanent housing,” says Jerrett. “This is crucial, as the housing crisis and systemic barriers continue to unduly and disproportionately affect marginalized community members, including people with developmental disabilities and their families.”