The Haliburton Highlands OPP is looking for a woman who is suspected to have been involved in a scam in the Township of Minden Hills.

Gosia Puzio with the Central Region OPP says on July 14, she says a victim received a call from a man who identified himself as a police officer and said the person’s granddaughter had been arrested for drug-related offences and was being held pending their bail hearing.

A payment of $9,000 was demanded for her release.

The fraudster warned the victim to not speak to anyone about what was happening, including the granddaughter’s parents, because he would call off the transaction.

A female later spoke to the victim claiming to be their granddaughter. She later attended the residence and picked up the money.

Puzio describes the female as 18 to 23 years old, white, around 5’5″ with brown eyes and brown hair. She says the woman also has a red and black tattoo on the left side of her neck, which runs down her neck toward her collarbone. When last spotted, Puzio says she was wearing dark pants with a dark zip-up coat.

The fraudster drove away in a silver 2013 to 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is being asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Puzio says police will never attend a residence to pick up bail money.