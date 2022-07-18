- Advertisement -

There will be ongoing road work on Santa’s Village Road until the fall.

The construction started this week and will see a freshly paved road, enhanced safety features, improvements to drainage, and paved shoulders made, according to officials with the District of Muskoka.

The speed on the stretch of road formally known as Muskoka Road 15 will also be reduced to 40 km/h. A “community safe zone” will be established along the road from Wellington Street to just beyond Santa’s Village Theme Park.

“These improvements are critical to ensure the safety and longevity of the road and to recognize the pedestrian and cyclists travelling in the area,” officials say.

Portions of the road will be cut-down to single-lane traffic. Officials are encouraging only local traffic to use the road until the work is done. Being that the road leads to one of Muskoka’s busiest tourist destinations, officials say a private shuttle service will be established to get guests to and from the park.

A detour has been set up. Officials say to take Wellington Street to Highway 118 west, then turn onto Golden Beach Road which will lead you to Santa’s Village Road. Likewise, officials say anyone trying to get to the George Road public boat launch should follow the same route.