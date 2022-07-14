- Advertisement -

Multiple fire departments in Muskoka are going door-to-door for their annual smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm campaigns.

“All too often we find homes that lack sufficient alarms in the proper locations,” said Fire Chief for the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department Gary Monahan. “We know that working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms save lives and we will do whatever is necessary to make sure everyone is adequately protected.”

Mike Vadlja, Fire Prevention Officer for the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department, says every home in Ontario needs to have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays department’s door-to-door “Get Alarmed” campaign will continue until the end of September. Meanwhile, the Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Fire Departments will be doing their own door-knocking campaigns.

Officials with the Bracebridge department say they will educate residents on alarm placement, maintenance, and will answer any other questions. Likewise, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays department will work with residents to ensure their alarms are working and, in some cases, will help purchase and install new alarms.

“The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office reports that most fatal fires occur at night when people are asleep,” says Mike Peake, Deputy Fire Chief for the Bracebridge department. “Often, victims never wake up. Working smoke alarms give residents the precious time needed to escape a fire. By law, every home in Ontario must have a working smoke alarm on every storey and outside all sleeping areas.”