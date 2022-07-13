- Advertisement -

Anyone over the age of 18 can get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Keiran Moore says any eligible person will be able to book an appointment through the vaccination portal, the Vaccine Contact Centre, or their local public health unit.

According to Dr. Moore, the province will continue to provide free rapid antigen tests to the general public until the end of this year.

The province has announced a new bivalent vaccine is expected to be approved by Health Canada. That vaccine may offer more targeted protection against the Omicron variants.

People are encouraged to speak with their doctor about whether getting a second booster dose right now is right for them.

Dr. Moore says he hopes to have more information in the fall.

***With files from Wendy Gray and Mo Fahim