The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie has enacted a code gray in response to the nationwide Rogers network outage.

“There are some disruptions, and patients may experience some delays, however, most appointments and procedures are proceeding as scheduled,” RBH officials say.

Anyone with Rogers who has a weekend appointment is being asked to call 705-728-9802 from a non-Rogers phone to confirm their appointment.

Most RVH systems, including phones and Meditech, are functioning normally, according to officials. Early Friday morning when the outage was first noticed, the health centre switched to a backup service which has provided connectivity within RVH for “most applications.”

Officials say the outage has caused many of RVH’s partners, including physicians, who use Rogers to experience connectivity challenges and the centre is working to figure out a solution.

Throughout the outage, officials say they will continue to work with partner hospitals, such as the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge and the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital, to support them.

On top of enacting a code gray, RVH has activated its emergency operations centre to ensure the situation is managed safely.