The top five for the Parry Sound Muskoka Community Network’s (PMCN) Perfecting the Pitch II competition have been announced.

Muskoka Beer Spa in Torrance, Muskoka Collective in Bracebridge, Outdoor Adventures ATV in South River, Rock Paper Scissors Company in Gravenhurst, and Tall Trees in Huntsville will battle for the top prize of $5,000.

The winner will be announced on July 7 at Canvas Brewing in Huntsville.

The five businesses worked with PMCN to create a new business marketing video. They will be debuted at the contest finale this week and a panel of judges will choose the best one.

An additional prize of $1,250 will be given to the business that the audience at the brewery believes made the best video.

“We had a lot of interest,” says Stuart Morley, Executive Director of PMCN. “Businesses are interested in better communicating their message and recognize video as an excellent tool. Our judges chose five to go to the finals. It was a great evening with lots of networking and even more entrepreneurial pride. We have so many fantastic businesses.”