A stretch of Aspdin Rd. leading out of Huntsville could soon have its speed limit reduced.

Town council voted on Monday to ask the District of Muskoka to lower the speed limit in one area from 60 kilometres per hour to 50. The section of road starts at Bethune Rd., running about 1.4 kilometres east into town.

Councillor Brian Thompson, who chairs the town’s public works committee, put forward the motion. Thompson says it comes on request from a resident.

“A resident there had a near incident with regards to her daughter,” says Thompson. “Some of the driveways there are pretty steep, [and it] was just one of those situations where a ball came rolling down the driveway out into the road, chased by a youngster, and was narrowly missed by a pickup truck.”

According to Thompson, that section of road is home to about 25 residences, as well as access to several cottages.

“There is a lot of traffic on the road, and it is a 60 zone there, but I think the majority of drivers exceed that speed limit,” says Thompson. “In that particular area, there is a reasonably sharp corner, and it’s on a downhill where we’re starting this. So it made good sense to request a speed reduction there.”

Along with the reduction, the town is also requesting the road lines to be repainted and “pinched in” to appear narrower. Thompson says the road wouldn’t actually narrow, but the psychological effect makes drivers slow down.

The request will go to the district’s Engineering and Public Works committee, on which Thompson sits. He adds that he’s rather confident it will go through.