- Advertisement -

The rehabilitation project to ensure the Bala Falls bridge remains safe and reliable for residents will start on July 4.

According to officials with the Township of Muskoka Lakes, the project will include repairs to the existing foundation, replacement of the superstructure and railings, and reconstruction of the approaches to the bridge.

While construction is ongoing, Bala Falls Rd. will be closed from Walker St. to the north side of the CP rail bridge.

The current estimate is that the work will wrap up by Dec. 2022.

- Advertisement -

In the township’s 2022 budget, a total of $2.5 million is earmarked for the project over the next two years.

Officials say to expect construction noise, dust, and traffic delays until the work wraps up. “The township will attempt to minimize inconvenience and appreciates the public’s patience while it continues to upgrade the township’s infrastructure,” says Kalleen Turchet, Communications Advisor.