Phil Harding will be running for re-election as mayor of Muskoka Lakes.

“Serving on council since 2010 and as mayor for the past four years has truly been a privilege,” he wrote on Facebook. “With your support, I am looking forward to serving another term of council.”

He’s the first person to announce their intention to run to be mayor of Muskoka Lakes.

Harding announcing his intention to run means now all six municipalities in Muskoka have at least one person vying to be mayor.

Rick Maloney is, so far, the only person who has filed their nomination papers to run for mayor of Bracebridge. Incumbent mayor Graydon Smith resigned his seat last week after becoming MPP-elect for Parry Sound-Muskoka.

Marc Mantha and long-time councillor Terry Pilger are vying to be head of council in Gravenhurst. Incumbent mayor Paul Kelly won’t be running for re-election.

Huntsville’s current mayor Karin Terziano also won’t be running for re-election. Current councillor Tim Withey is running to replace her, along with the town’s former Fire Chief Stephen Hernen and Reuben Pyette-Bouillon.

In Lake of Bays, incumbent mayor Terry Glover will look to retain his seat as mayor.

No one has declared their intention to run for mayor of Georgian Bay.

Ahead of the municipal election on Oct. 24, the District of Muskoka has created a tool that shows all municipal candidates in the six municipalities in Muskoka. It’s updated each time a new candidate declares their intention to run.