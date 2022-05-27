Ahead of its 119th season, the Severn Lodge has been purchased by Santa’s Village.

“Guests can expect the same level of service, exceptional cuisine and friendly staff that they have come to rely on,” a statement from Santa’s Village reads.

They add that the lodge will continue its tradition of operating as an “all-inclusive, family resort.”

“The Breckbill’s have been wonderful stewards of Severn Lodge for many decades, and we are honoured to be assuming the responsibility of maintaining and preserving this unique and cherished resort,” said Brad Dunkley, who co-owns Santa’s Village with his wife Sara and partner Jamie Hopkins.

The lodge’s General Manager Gary Gon and Head Chef Hubert Obermeier will stay on despite the sale in the positions they’ve both held for “many years.”

“Severn Lodge has been a part of the Breckbill family since 1928,” said Rick Breckbill. “We are pleased that the Dunkley family will be continuing the traditions we began so many years ago.”

The sale of the lodge was announced on May 27.

“Santa’s Village and Severn Lodge are similar in many ways,” Sara Dunkley added. “They are both special places with rich histories where families come together to have fun and make memories. A big part of our motivation is to make sure these businesses continue to thrive for future generations to enjoy.”