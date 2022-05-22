Progressive Conservative (PC) Party leader Doug Ford made a stop in Bracebridge to promote the party’s candidate for Parry Sound-Muskoka, Graydon Smith.

“You can’t ask for a stronger voice than Graydon Smith,” Ford said.

The pair, along with staff members, spent a few minutes calling prospective voters asking for their support ahead of the June 2 election.

“Graydon is going win this riding,” he said. “He’s been here, his family has been here, representing the people for decades on top of decades. He’s done a great job being the mayor [of Bracebridge].”

Ford promised he would not ignore the north if re-elected and, as part of that, said his party will continue to push forward with its affordable housing plan.

“People want to own their own home,” he said. Ford explained that his party’s plan to build 1.5 million new homes over the next decade will be done in collaboration with the municipalities in the province who he said the PCs have a “phenomenal relationship” with.

The leader of the Ontario Green Party Mike Schreiner was in Bracebridge last week with his party’s candidate Matt Richter to tout the party’s affordable housing plan. Schreiner said they will build 1,000 new affordable housing rentals in Parry Sound-Muskoka if elected next month.

The New Democrats (NDP), represented by Erin Horvath in our riding, have a plan similar to the PCs: they’re pledging to build 1.5 million homes over the next 10 years with 250,000 being classified as affordable, 60,000 as supportive housing, as well as repair 260,000 already built social housing units.

The Liberals, who don’t have a candidate in Parry Sound-Muskoka, have pledged to bring back rent control – a promise shared by the NDP – as a way to limit yearly rent increases during a lease to a set rate.

Ford also addressed why some PC candidates, including Smith, have been skipped out on local debates. “There will be some candidates that want to do the debate, and some that aren’t going to do the debate,” he said.

That comment comes after Liberal candidate for Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte Jeff Lehman accused some Conservative candidates of skipping local debates. He said that it’s bad for Ontario and our democracy. Lehman issued a challenge to the PC candidates that have skipped debates to show up to future ones and answer questions from the public.

Smith has attended one of the three debates set up for Parry Sound-Muskoka.

Ford said no candidate has been instructed to not attend debates. However, he added that he puts value in the door-knocking that candidates and their teams have been doing.

“We’re going to make sure the economy is strong and people will have jobs,” Ford said.