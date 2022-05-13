There will be eight advanced polling stations set up by Elections Ontario in Parry Sound-Muskoka.

The Bracebridge Memorial Arena will allow for early voting from May 19th to 28th.

The Gravenhurst Legion, Branch 302 at 290 Veterans Way will serve as a polling station from the 21st to the 27th.

The Bobby Orr Community Centre at 7 Mary Street in Parry Sound will be open from the 21st to the 26th.

From May 21st to the 23rd, The Britt Byyng Inlet Seniors Centre at 843 Riverside Drive in Parry Sound, Baxter Ward Community Centre at 25 Community Centre Road in Georgian Bay, the Port Carling Memorial Community Centre at 3 Baily Street in Muskoka Lakes, the Burk’s Falls Arena at 220 Centre Street, and Near North Enviro-Education Centre at 140 Main Street in Sundridge will be open to early voters.

All polling stations will be open from 10 AM to 8 PM.