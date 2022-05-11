The District of Muskoka has announced replacements for two of its top officials.

Effective May 24, James Steele will be Muskoka’s new Commissioner of Engineering and Public Works (EPW), and Arfona Zwiers becomes Commissioner of Community and Planning Services (CPS) on June 2.

Steele boasts nearly 23 years as a licenced Professional Engineer, worked at the cities of Toronto and Vaughan, and most recently helped develop York Region’s $12-billion Corporate Asset Management Plan.

Zwiers is Simcoe County’s current Director of Social Housing, having been there for the past 12.5 years. From 2003 to 2009, she worked at the district as a manager of Children’s Services, Special Projects, and Best Start Implementation.

The announcement comes as current EPW Commissioner Fred Jahn and CPS Commissioner Samantha Hastings are set to retire in June.

Both Jahn and Hastings have held their current roles since 2014. Hasting had been named Acting CPS Commissioner in 2013 and has been with the district since 1999 in various positions.