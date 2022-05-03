While multiple candidates stepped forward to sign up to run for October’s municipal election on the first day they were eligible to do so, there are still many positions left to be filled.

Bracebridge’s current Deputy Mayor Rick Maloney officially filed his papers in hopes of becoming the town’s next mayor. He’s currently serving as the town’s mayor in the absence of Graydon Smith, who is running with the Progressive Conservatives in the upcoming election.

Don Smith is running to serve a third term as one of Bracebridge’s four representatives around the District of Muskoka’s council table.

While she didn’t file her nomination papers the first time of asking, Tatiana Sutherland announced in March she will be running to be one of Bracebridge’s district councillors.

Marc Mantha is the first person to step forward to run to be the next mayor of Gravenhurst following Paul Kelly’s announcement that he won’t be running for a second term.

“I wish all the candidates well and admire those who serve, have served and those who put their hats in the ring for the first time,” he wrote on Facebook.

In the 2018 municipal election, Mantha vyed to represent Ward 3 but lost to Terry Pilger. He also with the federal Green Party in the 2021 election and placed a distant fifth, receiving 5.58-percent of the vote.

One of Gravenhurst’s four District of Muskoka Coun. John Gordon filed his papers with the intention of retaining his spot around the district council table. Meanwhile, Ward 2 Coun. Jo Morphy will also be running to keep her spot. Both were first elected in 2018.

Helena Renwick is the only person to file their nomination papers to run to be on the next term of Huntsville council. She is vying to represent Ward 1. Coun. Bob Stone was appointed to represent the ward in 2020. The position was vacated by current Mayor Karin Terziano who took over as mayor after Scott Aitchison stepped down to successfully run with the Conservatives as its candidate in Parry Sound-Muskoka.

Muskoka Lakes Coun. Allen Edwards will be seeking a fourth term as the representative for Ward 2.

No one declared their intention to run for Lake of Bays or the Township of Georgian Bay council on the first day they were allowed to do so.

The deadline for candidates to file their nomination papers is August 19, while the 2022 municipal election will be held on Oct. 24.