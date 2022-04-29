One person is dead after a car going the wrong way on Hwy. 11 struck another vehicle.

It’s the ninth fatal crash that has happened in the OPP’s central region in April and fifth this week.

It happened on the northbound lane, south of Line 7, just after 2 AM on Friday morning in Oro-Medonte. Provincial Constable Brett Boniface says no other injuries are being reported.

The northbound lane of the hwy. where the crash happened was closed for over eight hours while police investigated the crash

“As the weather becomes nicer, drivers may be tempted to drive a little faster and become a little more comfortable and complacent on the road,” Insp. Liane Spong-Hooyenga says. “However this is when we see some of the most devastating collisions.”

She notes that impairment was a factor in two of the crashes, three involved a vehicle crossing the centre line and hitting another car head-on, one involved a motorcycle, and one was thrown from the car because they weren’t wearing a seatbelt.

“Please take all precautions while on the road,” Spong-Hooyenga says.