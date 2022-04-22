The province has launched the Nothern Regional Technology Development Site (RTDS) in North Bay.

Officials say RTDS will connect Ontario’s manufacturing might with northern Ontario’s mining and mineral expertise, talent and leadership. It will also provide northern and elective vehicle (EV) businesses with the support they need to help build the next generation of low-carbon, autonomous, electric vehicles.

“As we are transitioning rapidly and inexorably into a cleaner, greener, sustainable, and more prosperous province, Ontario leads the way,” says Robert Deline, Executive Director at Innovation, Initiatives Ontario North. “The Northern Ontario Regional Technology Development Site will ensure that Northern Ontario will be fully networked and a major contributing partner in accelerating the development of new innovations and valuable Intellectual property, which will contribute to next-generation Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN)-related contributing technologies, and optimize the substantial benefits from a larger and more enabled critical minerals strategy.”

The site brings together post-secondary institutions, Regional Innovation Centres, incubators and accelerators, municipal and regional resources, industry and other regional collaborators. Officials say it will help businesses develop Ontario’s EV supply chain, including initial critical minerals refining, downstream battery cell design and EV powertrain, manufacturing, and other related EV technologies.

“Right now, Ontario is uniquely positioned to emerge as a North American EV hub and we will continue to invest in Ontario’s manufacturing and innovation ecosystem as we build the cars of the future,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “We’re making sure our innovators, entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized enterprises in every region of the province have the capital and support they need to bring Ontario-made EV and connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) solutions to the world.”

Northern Ontario RTDS joins six others across Ontario. They are part of a flagship program to drive innovation and investment across Ontario’s electric, connected and autonomous vehicle sector.

A $56.4 million investment in the OVIN is part of the government’s plan to drive deals and secure production mandates for hybrid and electric vehicles, create a domestic battery ecosystem and strengthen Ontario’s position as a North American automotive and EV innovation hub.

“Canadore College, already an economic development leader, is pleased to be a part of the OVIN Northern Ontario Regional Technology Development Site,” says George Burton, President and CEO of Canadore College. “It is great to be a partner with communities, agencies and institutions across the region in the development of electric vehicles, helping to grow Ontario’s green economy, and produce future job opportunities for our graduates.”

With files from Brad Aubin