Collin Cameron (centre) celebrates after winning gold at the para nordic ski world championship in B.C. in 2019 (Photo supplied by: Denise McChesney)

“Mr. Muscles,” as the Paralympic commentators called him, put in another solid performance in the 10 kilometre sitting para cross country skiing event at the 2022 Winter Games.

Bracebridge native Collin Cameron had a bronze medal within reach, but Italian Giuseppe Romele snatched it away from him, finishing with a time only six seconds faster.

After finishing, Romele fell to the snow in exhaustion and was immediately greeted by Cameron who had finished just minutes before. The two embraced and congratulated each other on their respective races.

Cameron finished with a time of 31:47.8, while Romele finished in 31:42.5.

Cameron was one of 34 athletes to compete in the event. He was the 31st person to leave during the staggered start event. The winner was decided by who crossed the finish line with the best time across the race distance of four laps of 2.5 kilometres.

Collin Cameron is movin’ ⚡️ Cameron is currently third in the men’s sitting middle distance cross-country event pic.twitter.com/6DkT7nYeZN — CBC Sports (@cbcsports) March 12, 2022

Cameron finished 3rd in this event four years ago in Pyeongchang.

When the camera focused on him before the race, the commentators again joked about him being one of the few to wear short sleeves and gave him the aforementioned nickname. “It is a day for short sleeves,” they mentioned later on. It was sunny and 13 degrees in Zhangjiakou when the race started at 1 PM local time.

It was Cameron’s fifth event at the current Winter Games. He’s won two bronze medals.

Cameron finished seventh in the six-kilometre sitting para-biathlon sprint on March 4. The next day, he won first bronze of the Games in the para 18-kilometere cross-country sit skiing and followed it up with a third-place finish in the para cross-country skiing – sprint free event on Wednesday. Cameron finished just over a minute away from another bronze in the 12.5 kilometre sitting para biathlon event on Thursday.

In total, Cameron has won five bronze medals during his two trips to the Winter Paralympics.