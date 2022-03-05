Collin Cameron finished seventh in the six-kilometre sitting para-biathlon sprint at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing.

It’s the first day of competition at the Games.

The race was a staggered start, meaning the 20 athletes started separately from each other. Cameron was the 10th competitor to go.

They did three laps of the course and stopped twice at the shooting lane. The 33-year-old Cameron is competing in his second Winter Games and put in a solid showing on the range missing only three of his 10 shots. The misses meant he had to do three laps of the 150-metre penalty loop before continuing.

Since the race is a staggered start, the winner is not the first person to cross the line but the person who finished with the best time. Cameron’s time of 20:24.7 put him 1:33.2 behind the event’s winner Liu Zixu of China.

The 33-year-old was born in Barrie but raised in Bracebridge. He won three bronze medals at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang.

“No matter what’s going to happen, as long as I race the best I know that I can I’m going to be happy with that and that’s what I did four years ago,” he told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom in February as he was at Apex Mountain in Penticton, B.C.

The Paralympics run from March 3 to March 13.