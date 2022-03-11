Bracebridge’s Collin Cameron has continued his successful second trip to the Winter Paralympics with a fourth place finish in the 12.5 kilometre sitting para biathlon event.

Cameron made only one mistake in the race. He missed a single shot during his three trips to the shooting range, meaning he had to take one lap of the 150-metre penalty course. That, unfortunately, cost him a medal as gold medalist Liu Mengtao of China, silver medalist Taras Rad of Ukraine, and Liu Zixu of China were perfect.

There were 19 athletes taking part in the event. Each person started 30 seconds apart. Cameron was the ninth athlete to start. The winner was decided not by who crossed the finish line first, but by who had the quickest time.

The Bracebridge native finished 1:10.3 away from a podium position.

In Zhangjiakou, where the race was held, it was cloudy and 10 degrees when the race started. The commentators noted that the recent warm weather has made the snow soft and thick, which makes it tougher for skiers to gain speed and puts more stress on their shoulders.

Cameron finished third in this event four years ago in Pyeongchang. It was one of three bronze medals he won at the previous Winter Games.

In his first event of the Games, he finished seventh in the six kilometre sitting para-biathlon last Friday. He missed three of his 10 shots and ended up 1:33.2 behind the eventual winner Liu Zixu of China.

Since then he’s added two bronze medals to his already fully-stocked trophy cabinet. He medaled in the para 18 kilometere cross-country sit skiing Saturday and then para cross-country skiing – sprint free event on Wednesday.

Competing in his second Winter Games, Cameron has won six bronze medals.