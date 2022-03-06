In his second event of the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing, Collin Cameron finished third in the para 18-kilometere cross-country sit skiing.

The 25 racers started individually so the person who won wasn’t the first one to cross the line, but the one who finished with the quickest time. The 33-year-old Bracebridge native was the 22nd athlete to start.

Cameron held fourth place for the first six kilometres of the race before moving up to third just ahead of the halfway point. He held onto that position for the rest of the race.

He finished fifth in this event four years ago at the PyeongChang Winter Games.

While most of the skiers chose to wear long-sleeved outfits, Cameron was one of the few racers who wore short sleeves. The commentators joked that he wanted to “show off the guns” and complimented him again later in the race suggesting he might have a future in powerlifting.

The temperature in Zhangjiakou, where the race was held, was two degrees Celcius when the race started shortly after 10 AM local time (9 PM eastern).

In Cameron’s first event Friday night, he finished seventh in the six-kilometre sitting para-biathlon sprint.