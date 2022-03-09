Bracebridge’s Collin Cameron had no trouble getting through the qualifying rounds on his way to a bronze in the para cross-country skiing – sprint free event.

In the final, the eventual medalists, Zheng Peng and Mao Zhongwu of China, as well as Cameron, pulled away from the other three competing in the finals soon after the race started. Cameron kept up with the other two, but fell just short of catching them.

It’s Cameron’s fifth career bronze medal at the Games, and his second in this year’s Paralympics. Cameron also finished behind the Chinese pair in the race.

He finished fourth in this event four years ago at the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.

In his first qualification run for the event, Cameron finished in second place but it was in the next round that he really flexed his muscles. The 33-year-old started behind leader Zhongwu but caught up to him almost immediately and “swatted him aside” as the commentators put it and moved into first position. The Bracebridge native didn’t give that spot up and cruised to the finish to qualify for the finals. He gained such a big lead over his nearest competitor by the end of the race that he was able to slow down as he closed in on the finish line and look over his shoulder.

“No nonsense,” one of the commentators said of his semi-final race.

Collin Cameron was CRUISING 💪 The Canadian comes first in the second semifinal of the men’s sitting sprint race and will compete for a medal in the final Fellow Canadian Derek Zaplotinsky placed sixth in the semi pic.twitter.com/r8nbBwydjo — CBC Sports (@cbcsports) March 9, 2022

This was Cameron’s third event at the Games. He finished seventh in the six-kilometre sitting para-biathlon sprint last Friday and won a bronze medal in the 18-kilometere cross-country sit skiing event on Saturday.

Cameron next races on Friday just after 11 PM in the finals of the men’s sitting 10-kilometre race.