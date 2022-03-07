The next phase of Huntsville’s Diggin’ Downtown construction will see one of the town’s busiest intersections revamped.

Starting March 14, the Main Street and Centre Street intersection will be the focus of construction crews for the next seven weeks once their shovels are in the ground again.

The work means Main Street from Lorne Street South to West Street will be completely closed to motorists but will remain open to pedestrians. Town officials say signage will be installed for the duration of the work.

“The Town of Huntsville and District of Muskoka recognize that closing this intersection will cause significant inconveniences to our community,” town officials say. “We are working with our partners to complete this work as quickly as possible. This closure is necessary to ensure that the work is expedited while also ensuring the safety of members of the public accessing downtown.”

Last week, the Huntsville Business Improvement Area (BIA) and eight downtown restaurants started a prix-fixe menu as part of the BIA’s Taste of Huntsville Initiative.

The downtown revitalization project returns after shutting down in October for winter. The project started in March 2021 and is expected to wrap up by the end of this summer. The goal is to replace the aging sidewalk, landscaping and accessibility features in downtown Huntsville.