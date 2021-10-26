Huntsville’s Diggin’ Downtown construction project will soon close down for the season.

Construction crews will wrap up their work by mid-November and Main Street will reopen, according to an announcement from the town. With the road surface finished from the River Swing Bridge to Centre Street, contractors will work on a few “finishing touches” in the area.

Steve Hernen, Huntsville’s Director of Operations and Protective Services, told town council that includes finishing work on the Town Hall ramp, Kent Park, and King Street. He said Centre Street from Main to the bridge will also be getting a facelift, with a new layer of asphalt, as well as curbs and street lights put in.

“We had hoped that the contractor would’ve pushed through the Centre Street intersection this year,” said Hernen to the October Regular Council meeting. “They’re not going to make it. The Main pipes have been extended as far as they’re going.”

Mark Misko, Muskoka’s Director of Engineering and Transportation, told council that after the winter construction will kick off “as early as possible,” with a three to four week closure of the Main and Centre intersection once the frost disappears, to continue work from Centre to Lorne Street. Misko added that residents and businesses will be given plenty of advance notice of closures and detours ahead of construction restarting.

According to the announcement, the town will announce in early November when exactly Main Street will reopen.