One of the 12 ice sculptures in Downtown Huntsville (Photo taken by Martin Halek)

Ahead of Diggin’ Downtown’s return, the Downtown Huntsville BIA is giving people a taste of what Huntsville has to offer.

Eight restaurants on Main Street are offering prix-fixe menus as part of the BIA’s Taste of Huntsville initiative.

“As we all know, Diggin’ Downtown is coming back at the end of March,” says Morgan Lonsdale, Manager of the Downtown Huntsville BIA. “So it’s a good way to support our local restaurants who might have had a harder time than the rest over the past two years.”

Each time you order from the special menus, you are entered for a chance to win vouchers to local businesses. The prizes are $500, $300, and $200, respectively, which Lonsdale says can be used at any business downtown.

The initiative made its debut last April, as construction was ramping up on Main Street. This year, it runs from Feb. 28 to March 31, ahead of a four-week closure of Main and Centre.

You can view menus for Taste of Huntsville at the BIA’s website.

Lonsdale also encourages residents to check out the ice sculptures downtown, and the Snow Village in River Mill Park, as long as weather permits.

Although one of the 12 statues was smashed by an unknown vandal, Lonsdale says they won’t let one person ruin it for everyone. She says there and that there are plans to bring it back bigger and better next year, possibly with a bit more security.

“I’m just requesting that everyone please respect what a large team of us tried to do for everyone,” says Lonsdale. “Hopefully going forward, we can be comfortable putting more things on the street without vandalism.”