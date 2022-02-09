The local health unit will no longer separate Simcoe from Muskoka in its daily COVID-19 case reporting.

Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka’s Medical Officer of Health says the fifth wave’s record transmission rates have kept the health unit at a reduced ability and capacity to report on cases.

“The number of cases we’ve had in the fifth wave is almost as many as all of the other waves combined to date,” he said, adding it’s a matter of time until it even exceeds that total.

Gardner once again urged all those who are able to get their vaccines after what he calls a significant drop in vaccine uptake in the region recently.