The Bracebridge OPP is warning snowmobilers to stay away from the Muskoka River.

Constable Adrian Woods says they have received “multiple reports” of sleds being driven on the river near the High Falls area. “Ice conditions in areas with moving water can present additional risk as conditions under the ice can change with the water currents,” he says. “This especially true in locations where waterfalls exist or where power generating stations are present.”

Woods adds that this goes for people walking on the ice as well.

“No ice is safe ice and should an emergency occur on the waterways an ice rescue presents an additional risk for emergency responders,” he says.

This warning comes a day after two Muskoka snowmobile clubs warned sledders to stay away from closed trails. There is currently a limited number of trails open in Muskoka