The Bracebridge OPP is looking for a man suspected of a home invasion in Gravenhurst.

The man, described as around 5’10” and 180 lbs., broke into a residence along the Gravenhurst Parkway on Jan. 9th just before midnight. Constable Samantha Bigley says the caller told police the unknown man had entered their home with a weapon and demanded cash and later fled on foot.

Bigley says the suspect was in all black with a balaclava covering his face at the time of the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.