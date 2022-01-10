Applications are now open for this year’s grants to improve downtown Gravenhurst.

Property or business owners can apply for the Community Improvement Plan funds to make changes that improve their buildings. That could include redesigning the facade, adding items to the area in front of the building, creating residential units, among other things that improve the look or viability of a property.

The grants covers up to 50 per cent of renovation costs to a maximum of $7,500 for a single project, although multiple applications can be made up to $20,000 for a building meeting certain conditions.

The town has also expanded eligibility for the grants to include the Muskoka Wharf and Bay Street areas. To date, more than $500,000 has been awarded to various projects, according to officials.

The deadline to apply is March 31st.

More information can be found at the town’s website.