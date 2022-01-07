There’s some good news for those of us who are working from home during the latest lockdown in Ontario.

The province has announced that it’s lowering the cost of electricity to the current off-peak rate of 8.2 cents per kilowatt-hour.

The lower cost will be in effect for 21 days starting on January 18th.

It will be in place 24-hours a day and applied automatically to home accounts as well as small businesses and farms.

The Ford government also announced eligible small businesses that were forced to close under provincial regulations will be able to apply for grants of $10,000.

***With files from Casey Kenny