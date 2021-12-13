Many are still without power throughout Muskoka.

Hydro One spokesperson Alicia Sayers says there are still 8,100 without power in Bracebridge and Huntsville. She doesn’t have a solid time for when power will be restored, only asking people without power to keep an eye on hydro’s outage map.

“We do expect some customers to be without power even overnight,” Sayers adds.

Mark Poweska, President and CEO of Hydro One, says while crews are working, give them space. He said in a video posted to the utility’s Facebook page to stay at least 10 metres back from downed lines and to call either 911 or Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

Poweska says in Huntsville alone, there are 20 crews working.

A post from hydro notes they have reported 245 broken poles, 70 damaged transformers along with downed power lines and fallen trees.

“As the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, we anticipate some customers will be without power for the remainder of the day and some customers are expected to be without power beyond Monday,” the post from hydro officials reads.

As of 7:30 PM Sunday, hydro reports they have restored power to 386,000 customers after the 100 km/h winds ripped through Ontario.

An estimate on the power company’s latest estimate shows that over 500,000 lost power during “one of the worst wind storms in recent years.”