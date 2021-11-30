After three-and-a-half days and two different water advisories, the tap water in Gravenhurst has been deemed safe to use.

Before taking a drink of water from the tap, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is recommending:

Run all cold faucets for a minimum of five minutes. If the water does not run clear after five minutes, visit the District of Muskoka website.

Run drinking water fountains for a minimum of five minutes.

Drain and refill hot water heaters set below 45 degrees Celsius. The normal setting is 60 degrees Celsius.

Drain and flush all ice-making machines and soda fountain machines.

Flush, clean and sanitize appliances with water line connections (like fridges with water and ice dispensers), making sure you’re following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Dispose of any ice made since November 27th, 2021.

Large-volume users (for example, restaurants, retirement homes, hospitals and schools) may need to run cold water taps for a longer period of time on first use to ensure the water is not cloudy.

It started Saturday after Fred Jahn, the District of Muskoka’s Commissioner of Engineering and Public Works, says his staff found an improperly labelled fluoride container. While being “highly confident” fluoride was in the container, he and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit made the call to put a “do not use” water advisory in place on Saturday while tests were done. It was later lowered to a boil water advisory Sunday afternoon after no chemical contamination was found in Gravenhurst’s water.

Jahn said a thorough investigation will be done to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“On behalf of district council, I would like to offer my sincerest apology for the significant impacts and inconvenience that the Gravenhurst community experienced,” said John Klinck, District Chair. “We understand the effects this has had on regular daily household routines. We also recognize the impacts on local business operations and the disruption to planned events and community recreation programs. Thank you to residents, businesses and community groups for coming together to support each other.”