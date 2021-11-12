The culvert replacement on the flood-prone Germania Road is set to get underway after two delays.

Germania Road from Waters Road to the project site will be closed to through traffic starting on Monday, November 15th until further notice. The construction is tentatively scheduled to end on December 17th, 2021.

The $750,000 project will see four culverts, just over 2 meters in diameter each, installed and the road raised. Town officials believe this will “substantially” reduce flooding on the stretch of road.

The construction was originally slated to start in October before being delayed twice because of unspecified issues.