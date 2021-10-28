Huntsville OPP is reminding drivers to keep student safety in mind.

According to the force, speeding in school zones and blowing past school buses continues to be a problem well into the school year, something parents have also complained about. With Huntsville’s Diggin’ Downtown construction project detouring vehicles through a school zone, officials remind drivers to slow down to match reduced speed limits, and that fines are often greater in those areas.

For kids who take the bus, the OPP says Highway 60 is an area of concern. Officials remind that drivers must stop for buses that have their red lights on and stop sign extended. The fine for not stopping is between $400 and $2,000. Each following offence comes with a fine of $1,000 to $4,000, six demerit points, and possibly up to six months in jail.

Residents are encouraged to report drivers who do not stop for school buses by calling 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 with descriptions of the driver and vehicle, licence plate number, and the direction they’re going.