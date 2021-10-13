Community groups and organizations have until the end of November to get an application in for Gravenhurst’s Terence Haight Financial Assistance Program.

The committee was established in 2015 by council after Gravenhurst resident and local business owner Terence Haight passed away and left over $1 million to the town to distribute. The town’s Treasurer Ross Jeffery says the funds are to be used “to assist with activities, special events or with an improvement to the organization’s existing assets.”

In April 2021, council split $25,000 between six groups.

“Terence Haight was a leader and a visionary and would rather have seen his lifetime savings used for a long-term vision rather than just providing a short-term solution,” says Pastor John Lemire.

The applications must be sent by email to [email protected] by November 30th.