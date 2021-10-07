Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health announces rapid antigen tests for some schools in targeted areas of the province on Tuesday, October 5 (Photo supplied by: Government of Ontario's YouTube channel)

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health says he’s saddened that some people may lose their jobs over mandatory vaccine policies.

However, Dr. Moore says that in healthcare settings, it is each worker’s personal obligation to be vaccinated to protect the patients they serve and provide care for.

“A major reason why these vaccines are important for healthcare workers as well is that healthcare workers are essential and to have anyone off because they’ve been exposed or because they’ve gotten the infection that takes time away from care and has negative impacts as well,” he said.

Moore repeated that it saddens him that some choose not to get the shot, but emphasizes that in some settings it’s absolutely essential that they be immunized to avoid what happened with the Ontario long-term care sector in the early days of the pandemic.