The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner (Photo supplied by SMDHU via Zoom)

Simcoe Muskoka’s Medical Officer of Health says schools in our region do not need more Rapid COVID-19 tests at the moment.

This follows Tuesday’s news that Rapid COVID-19 tests will soon be available in some schools across the province.

According to the Chief Medical Officer of Health, the tests will only be available in areas where there are high rates of the virus.

Dr. Keiran Moore also said that the local health unit will make the decision of whether testing is needed in school settings based on the spread of the virus in the region.

Dr. Charles Gradner says, “We(SMDHU) certainly are looking at under what conditions we would recommend it,”

Gardner said at this point in time, he’s not recommending any particular school undergo such testing but is carefully considering when, if and when such measures would be needed.