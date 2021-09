Ontario is reporting close to 800 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 795 new cases on Friday with 73 per cent in people who aren’t fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 26 per cent in fully vaccinated people.

Five new deaths were reported.

Across the province, 194 people are in intensive care.

Over 33,000 tests were done over the last day with test positivity at 2.4 per cent.